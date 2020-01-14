Jan 14, 2020
Trending now

Rwanda backs DR Congo crackdown on Hutu…

Al-Shabab extremists kill 3 teachers in Kenya,…

13 arrested over anti-corruption campaign in Kampala

Uganda: Another woman gang raped, killed in…

South Sudan announces tender for oilfields audit

Rescued Kenyan seamen now home

Museveni’s long walk draws mixed reactions

South Sudan transitional govt formation vulnerable to…

Tanzania opposition cries foul as the country…

Kenya: Being a curator against all odds

Alleastafrica
HEADLINES LATEST NEWS RWANDA

Rwanda backs DR Congo crackdown on Hutu rebels

by Newsroom0

Rwanda on Monday backed DR Congo’s military crackdown on Hutu rebels, who accuse the neighbouring nations of trying to “massacre” them and “balkanise” the DRC’s volatile east.

The Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) rebel group operates freely in the North Kivu and South Kivu provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo where other militias and rebel groups also abound.

“Thanks to the Congolese army, the days of the FDLR are numbered,” Rwanda’s minister in charge of East Africa, Olivier Nduhungirehe, tweeted.

Rwanda had in September hailed the death of FDLR chief Sylvestre Mudacumura, which was announced by the Congolese army, in a sign of thawing ties between the neighbours.

The FDLR groups former members of the Rwandan army who fled to DR Congo after the 1994 Rwandan genocide in which some 800,000 people, mainly Tutsis, were killed.

The FDLR in a statement on Sunday accused Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi of “concluding a pact … to massacre Rwandan refugees in the east of DRC.”

It also accused the “invaders of the DRC including the Rwandan government … of trying to occupy the DRC and balkanise the country.”

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, the archbishop of Kinshasa, last month voiced similar fears about “balkanisation.”

“It is up to the government to assume its responsibilities and persuade… neighbouring countries, particularly Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi, to stop pouring people into Congo,” he had said.

The influx, he said, was a source of friction in eastern DRC.

The poor and chronically unstable region is in the grip of militias, some of which are historically rooted in armed campaigns against neighbouring regimes.

By AFP

Related posts

Guinea: Anti-Government Rally – 500,000 Protesters, 1 Stray Bullet

NewsDesk

Kenya: Wilson Sossion threatens demo over attacks on teachers

Newsroom

Embattled Kenyan Electoral commission CEO takes leave

NewsDesk

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More