Masindi FDC boss arrested over petition to take Museveni to ICC

The Budongo Sub County Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) chairperson, Mr Esau Amanio has been arrested after he was allegedly found with petition forms to take President Museveni to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Amanio was picked on Wednesday by police to go and explain why he was allegedly in possession of the forms and why he was registering people’s names without the consent of police.

The Masindi Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma vowed to arrest more of those found registering people without police notice. “It is true we have arrested him and we are going to arrest more who are involved in registering people without police notice,” Mr Nyakahuma said. Mr Innocent Bikorwomuhangi, the Coordinator of the opposition ‘People’s Government’ in Masindi said he received a call from Amanio at 10am informing him about his arrest.

“He informed me that he had been arrested and being taken to police but later he told me that he was being taken to the office of the RDC and since then I haven’t communicated with him” Mr Bikorwomuhangi said. Bikorwomuhangi said they had already submitted over 10, 000 signatures from Masindi to the office of the ‘People’s Government.’

The Masindi FDC General Secretary, Mr Augustus Bigirwenkya said arresting their supporters will not stop them from soliciting for signatures to petition the ICC. “All these are plans to frustrate us and make us weak, but we are to continue with the struggle,” Bigirwenkya said. The campaign led by four-time presidential contender, Dr Kizza Besigye is aimed at petitioning the ICC to prosecute Mr Museveni and other implicated government officials for crimes against humanity.