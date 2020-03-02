Police move to secure Mandera as Somalia clashes leave 10 injured

Some of the patients said they were hit by stray bullets distances from the battlefield.

“I was at Mandera Police Station when I was hit, only to realise that it was by a stray bullet,” said a police officer admitted at the facility.

Mr Hassan Alinur, another patient, said he was shot in the abdomen.

“I had gone back home to check on my family after the battle begun. I was hit in my home by a stray bullet,” he said.

HOPE

Dr Hassan said all the patients were out of danger.

A uniformed officer said to be from the Jubbaland team died from gunshot injuries while being treated at the hospital.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers moved three of the uniformed patients to a local military camp.

“We are hoping that the situation will improve since there is much fear due to stray bullets that also hit staff here,” said Dr Hassan.