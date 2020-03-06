Mar 6, 2020
Trending now

Bus drivers’ protest disrupts crossing on Uganda-S.Sudan…

Ethiopian govt calls for international support to…

Somalis turn to Dr Hyena to fight…

Kenya, Somalia form team to ease tensions

South Sudan’s unity govt faces daunting challenges:…

Coronavirus: Kenya mulls suspending Nairobi-Rome flights

Why South Sudanese refugees won’t return home…

Nine million in Sudan need humanitarian assistance:…

Kenya to start talks on KDF exit…

Ethiopia’s enslaved child maids seek solace at…

Alleastafrica
  • Home
  • HEADLINES
  • Bus drivers’ protest disrupts crossing on Uganda-S.Sudan border
HEADLINES LATEST NEWS SOUTH SUDAN

Bus drivers’ protest disrupts crossing on Uganda-S.Sudan border

by Newsroom0

A protest by bus operators on the Uganda-South Sudan border on Friday disrupted activities and caused a huge snarl-up at the Nimule-Elegu crossing point.

The bus operators, most of who operate transboundary passenger services, said money changers on Friday morning beat up and injured Trinity Bus Service driver Gabulyeri Ngabirano.

“This incident happened this morning when all buses where cleared by the two borders at 8.30am before setting off for Juba,” Mr Odocke Richard, the conductor of the Trinity Bus, said.

“One of our Trinity passengers had a quarrel with a money changer inside the bus. When the driver intervened and stopped them from fighting, the two money changers [who were in the bus] turned to the driver and beat him up.”

The operators staged protests and demanded that the injured driver receive medical attention.

They also urged authorities to ensure their safety at the border.

Mr Richard Balenzi, the Uganda Police Officer In-Charge at Elegu Field Office, said officials from both sides of the border had a meeting with bus drivers to quell the protest and give way to uninterrupted border crossing.

“If this crossing remains closed for long, it will cause an economic crisis because it’s not just buses that use it. There are many other people doing business here,” he said.

South Sudan gets a lot of its food supplies from Uganda and a prolonged disruption at the border would affect supply in Juba.

“What we are saying is that we handle the issue amicably and open the borders. This incident will be handled by authorities as we continue to meet,” Mr Balenzi said.

Mr Yor Mawien, the South Sudan Immigration Officer at Nimule border, said the two South Sudanese suspects had been arrested. They will be prosecuted if investigations find them culpable, he added.

By The Eastafrica

Related posts

Somali officials implicated in $530,000 central bank theft

NewsDesk

Al-Shabab attacks military base used by US forces in Kenya

Newsroom

Four Nairobi staff charged with using trickery to obtain Sh1.3 million

Newsroom

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More