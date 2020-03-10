Rwanda scraps visa fees for Africans, Commonwealth citizens

The Rwandan Cabinet Friday approved a waiver of visa fees for a broad category of visitors entering the country.

Cabinet approved waiver of entry visa requirements to the citizens of member States of African Union, the Commonwealth and Francophonie countries to foster the implementation of Rwanda’s openness policy, minutes of cabinet meeting released Saturday showed.

The new policy means that all Africans, citizens of Commonwealth nations and the Organization Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) can enter Rwanda without having to pay visa fees.

Rwanda will in June host the 26th meeting of the heads of government of the Commonwealth of Nations, also known as CHOGM 2020.