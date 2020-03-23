Ugandan man tests positive for coronavirus – Health minister

The Health minister said the man is currently isolated at the Entebbe Grade B Hospital.

“The confirmed case presented with high fever and poor appetite. He is not coughing neither did he have flu. However, the persistent fever prompted the health workers to isolate him,” said Dr Aceng.

The Health minister added that the man’s nasal swab was sent to Uganda Virus Institute for analysis and the results showed that the man had contracted Covid-19.

All the passengers who travelled with the man are under quarantine with their passports being held by the government.

On Saturday, President Yoweri Museveni announced that Uganda was closing all its border points to prevent people from crossing into the country in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“Humans crossing into Uganda from the different border points are prohibited going forward.

This is until we find coordination at the East African level. Please stay where you are.

We are not against anyone but this is about manageability,” President Museveni said on Twitter.

