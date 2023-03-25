Puzzle of Nairobi man who ‘returned from the dead’ weeks after burial

Hundreds of citizens crowded the police headquarters there, hoping to get answers from either the South B assistant county commissioner, chief, assistant chief or officers at the South B police station.

Police officers had a tough time controlling the crowd as residents shoved their way through, eager to witness what they termed a miracle.

Calm was restored upon the arrival of Makadara police boss Judith Nyongesa, who was phoned by South B Station Commander Robert Mbui.

Ms Nyongesa told Nation.Africa that the man, a boda boda rider, was arrested and jailed for blocking motorists and other road users in the city centre on February 14..

She said Mr Nyambane was apprehended by county askaris and later taken to a City Hall court, where he was sentenced to two months in prison after pleading guilty to the offence.

The man presented a document showing he had committed an office, had served his time in prison and had been released from Ruiru Prison, she added.

Mr Nyongesa spent part of his sentence at the Nairobi West Prison in Langata before being transferred to Ruiru Prison. He said he was released on Friday after completing his sentence.

“I was coming back to start my boda boda job. I used to operate on the South B/South C route before my arrest,” he said.