Ethiopia PM appoints TPLF spokesman as Tigray president

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed a senior member of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) Getachew Reda as the head of the newly established interim administration in the northern region of Tigray.

The TPLF, which fought a two-year civil war against the federal government, nominated Mr Getachew – the TPLF’s spokesperson – last week.

Tens of thousands of people died in the fighting and the conflict sparked a huge humanitarian crisis. All sides have been accused of committing war crimes by the US administration.

The move is part of the implementation of the peace deal agreed between the TPLF and the federal government.

Mr Getachew signed that pact in South Africa’s capital, Pretoria, on behalf of the TPLF last November.

The interim regional administration will be in position until regional elections are held under the supervision of the electoral commission. The date is yet to be set.

Ethiopia’s House of Peoples Representatives on Wednesday removed the terrorist designation of TPLF.