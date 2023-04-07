Kampala Lord Mayor Lukwago seeks answers over Shs10b spent on taxi park works

By Daily Monitor

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwaga has asked the city authority to provide accountability for the Shs10.8 billion that was spent on renovating the Old Taxi Park.

Addressing taxi operators from various city parks at City Hall yesterday, Mr Lukwago claimed that the work done was not worth the money spent.

“From the record, they are telling us that they have spent Shs10.8b but some of us don’t see value for money. There are no shelters for passengers and no public toilets,” he said.

“As a council, we are demanding accountability, which has not been produced. Just paving and tarmacking the carpet of such a facility and you say it cost Shs10.8b is not enough,” he added.

The renovation of the park started in May 2020 and was planned to be completed in three months. However, the project implementation was prolonged due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. The taxi park was officially opened early last year.