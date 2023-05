Police in Kampala are hunting for one of their officers wanted for murder after he allegedly shot and killed a money lender at Raja chambers along Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango identified the shooter as Police Constable (PC) Ivan Wabwire.

The victim of the 1pm shooting was identified as Uttam Bandari, a manager at TFS Finanicial Services.

Details to follow…