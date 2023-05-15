Ruto fires Health PS, Kemsa boss and entire board over Sh4bn mosquito net scandal

The move follows a Nation.Africa exposé detailing possible embezzlement of at least $1.353 million (Sh185 million) from a donor-funded campaign that has left the government staring at refunds and potential sanctions from the Geneva-based Global Fund.

Correspondence between the Global Fund and senior Health Ministry officials seen by Nation.Africa indicated that the donor had demanded a refund if no justification is made for flagged spending that ranges from double payment of suppliers and allowances to unsupported purchases during a 2020-2021 malaria awareness campaign.

The civic education drive intended to increase malaria prevention knowledge in areas where the disease is rampant, but may have turned into a gravy train for some health ministry officials as flagged in audits by the National Treasury and the Global Fund.