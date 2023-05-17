Another security guard shoots colleague dead

A guard attached to a private security firm has been arrested on murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a colleague in Tororo District in eastern Uganda, police said Wednesday, as gun violence rocks the country.

John Okudi, a 27- year- old security guard attached to Saracen (U) Ltd was allegedly shot on Wednesday by his colleague, Moses Okedi, following a disagreement in senior quarters in Amagoro Central ward in Tororo Municipality where they had been deployed.

They were deployed by the area station manager, Tororo, to guard the home of an Indian businessman on Tuesday evening.

The District Police Commander (DPC) Assistant Superintendent of Police, Adam Kimuli confirmed the shooting and said police had managed to arrest the suspect with the help of another security guard, Ejumu Robert, who had been deployed to work on the day shift on Wednesday.

“In our cells, we have arrested two security guards in connection to the same murder because we are not certain who could be the main suspect. However, Ejumu who is also in our custody told us that it’s Okedi, who shot his colleague after they developed a misunderstanding,” ASP Kimuli said.

This publication has learnt that Okudi and Okedi were deployed on the night shift. The deceased was armed with a club while the suspect was deployed with a gun.

Mrs Clare Adikini Opoya, a close neighbour who alerted the police said she heard an argument between the two guards in a language she did not grasp followed by a gunshot.

“It was at around 7:30am on Wednesday morning when I heard an exchange of words in Ateso but I could not understand what was being said. Shortly after, I heard a gunshot and all of sudden, everything went silent,” she said.

She alerted the DPC who rushed to the scene with other detectives, only to find one of the guards dead.