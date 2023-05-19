President Ruto says he will lead ‘ruthless’ war on corruption

President William Ruto on Friday declared he will personally lead the war on graft and that he will have no favourites.

Addressing mourners at the burial of three-time presidential aspirant David Waweru Ng’ethe in Kandara constituency, Murang\’a County, President Ruto declared that the war on graft is his to lead and that he will be ruthless.

“I will take personal responsibility on accountability for resources. No one will be allowed to steal the republic’s resources You try … you will encounter me personally,” he said.

“I have told everyone – my friends and those who are not my friends – that corrupting public resources is a no-go zone. I will be speaking less on this but actions will declare my intentions louder [sic].”