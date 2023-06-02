Corruption caused UPDF Somalia attack – Museveni

President Museveni has told ruling party MPs that last Friday’s deadly attack on an African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) forward operating base manned by Ugandan troops was the result of corruption in the army.

Mr Museveni’s latest comments come on the heels of an ongoing high level army inquiry led by Commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga into how and why the al Shabaab terror group was able to execute such a raid with apparent ease.

“There was this problem in Somalia, our forces yesterday but one re-entered that place where the UDPF had panicked from. The terrorists ran away and now we are getting more facts about what the mistake was. The mistake is really corruption, but we shall get the details,” the President said.

The dawn raid in Bulo Marer, Lower Shabelle region, 130 km southwest of the Somali capital Mogadishu, on May 26 reportedly left a large number of Ugandan soldiers dead. The terror group have issued statements suggesting that up to 137 Ugandan soldiers perished.

Several other troops were reportedly taken prisoner, al Shabaab also claimed. Neither ATMIS nor the UPDF have directly responded to the death claims.

Speaking during the ongoing retreat of the NRM’s parliamentary caucus at the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi on Wednesday, Mr Museveni said that if “it was not because of corruption within the army,” the attack would not have succeeded.

The corruption, he said, started here at home during recruitment when soldiers who were not combat ready found themselves in Somalia through corrupt ways.

He particularly blamed two officers at the rank of major.

“I will get the identity of the other one. But there is one called Okia, who apparently was in the army shop in Kampala. He is the one who told the soldiers to run away. So, he is under arrest,” the President said.

Mr Museveni had in an earlier statement said that the soldiers did not perform as expected and panicked which disorganised leaving the al-shabaab to take advantage and eventually overrun the base and destroy equipment.

“The panic, it seems, was totally unnecessary because, in fact, both the anti-tank ditch and our soldiers had destroyed the three vehicles of explosives outside the FOB. The suicide bombers or whatever were forced to blow themselves up before they gained entry into the base,” Museveni said.