Nigerian Passport Holders Face Tighter Travel Restrictions From Ethiopia, Turkey, and UAE

ADDIS ABABA — In recent years, Nigerian passport holders have faced increasing travel

restrictions, with Ethiopia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) revoking privileges

once enjoyed

These changes mark a significant shift in travel dynamics for Nigerians, who previously

benefited from visa-on-arrival, e-visa, and other streamlined entry processes in these

countries.

Turkey, once a popular destination for Nigerians due to its user-friendly e-visa system, has

now discontinued this service.

The process, which previously allowed for seamless travel arrangements, is no longer accessible to Nigerian citizens, causing disruptions for travelers and businesses alike.

The situation in the UAE is similarly restrictive. In 2022, the UAE imposed a ban on

nationals from Nigeria and several other African countries, barring them from entering

Dubai. Despite multiple diplomatic efforts by the Nigerian government to negotiate a

reversal, the ban remains firmly in place.

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo announced last October that the UAE would lift its ban on Nigerian travelers. However, the actual implementation of this promise remains uncertain.

Ethiopia has also tightened its entry requirements for Nigerians. Two years ago, the country

ceased issuing visas on arrival for Nigerian passport holders, a policy that has yet to be

reversed. Since then, airlines have been advising passengers to secure their visas from the

Ethiopian embassy in Abuja before embarking on their journey.

These restrictions have not only affected the ease of travel but also had broader

implications for trade, tourism, and international relations The Nigerian government

continues to engage in diplomatic efforts to restore these travel privileges, but as of now,

the path forward remains unclear.

For many Nigerians, the hope is that these countries will soon reconsider their positions

and reinstate the previous travel arrangements, facilitating smoother and more open

exchanges once more.

