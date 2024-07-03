Tanzania Enhances Railway Network with New Electric Trains

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — In a significant move towards modernizing its railway
infrastructure, Tanzania has received two new electric multiple-unit (EMU) trains from
South Korea.
These advanced trains, each featuring eight carriages, will soon be operational on the
standard gauge railway (SGR) route linking Dar es Salaam, the nation’s commercial hub,
with the capital city of Dodoma. The service is set to commence on July 25.
Launch of Express Service
This Friday, an express train service will be introduced between Dar es Salaam and
Morogoro. The new service promises to reduce the travel time dramatically, from four hours
by bus to just one hour and 40 minutes by train.
The express train is scheduled to depart from Dar es Salaam at 6:00 AM and return at 7:10
PM. From Morogoro, the train will leave at 6:20 AM and make its return journey at 7:30 PM.
In addition to the express service, regular trains with multiple stopovers will depart Dar es
Salaam at 9:30 AM and 4:00 PM, and from Morogoro at 9:30 AM and 4:20 PM.
This development brings the total number of daily SGR trips on this route to four.
Capacity and Convenience
The Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) has announced plans to adjust the number of
trains in operation based on passenger demand.
In an effort to streamline the booking process and avoid congestion, TRC has advised
passengers to book tickets via the corporation’s website or at station windows at least two
hours before departure.
Modern Fleet
Tanzania has procured 10 sets of these modern locomotives and coaches from Hyundai
Rotem Company, a leading South Korean manufacturer.
Each set, composed of eight wagons with locomotives at both ends, can accommodate up
to 589 passengers and travel at speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour.
The recent arrival of these two EMUs increases Tanzania’s fleet to three, with the first set
having arrived in April this year for initial testing and trials.
The modernization of Tanzania’s railway system marks a substantial improvement in the
nation’s transport infrastructure, promising enhanced connectivity and efficiency for its
citizens.
