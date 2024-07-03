Tanzania Enhances Railway Network with New Electric Trains

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — In a significant move towards modernizing its railway

infrastructure, Tanzania has received two new electric multiple-unit (EMU) trains from

South Korea.

These advanced trains, each featuring eight carriages, will soon be operational on the

standard gauge railway (SGR) route linking Dar es Salaam, the nation’s commercial hub,

with the capital city of Dodoma. The service is set to commence on July 25.

Launch of Express Service

This Friday, an express train service will be introduced between Dar es Salaam and

Morogoro. The new service promises to reduce the travel time dramatically, from four hours

by bus to just one hour and 40 minutes by train.

The express train is scheduled to depart from Dar es Salaam at 6:00 AM and return at 7:10

PM. From Morogoro, the train will leave at 6:20 AM and make its return journey at 7:30 PM.

In addition to the express service, regular trains with multiple stopovers will depart Dar es

Salaam at 9:30 AM and 4:00 PM, and from Morogoro at 9:30 AM and 4:20 PM.

This development brings the total number of daily SGR trips on this route to four.

Capacity and Convenience

The Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) has announced plans to adjust the number of

trains in operation based on passenger demand.

In an effort to streamline the booking process and avoid congestion, TRC has advised

passengers to book tickets via the corporation’s website or at station windows at least two

hours before departure.

Modern Fleet

Tanzania has procured 10 sets of these modern locomotives and coaches from Hyundai

Rotem Company, a leading South Korean manufacturer.

Each set, composed of eight wagons with locomotives at both ends, can accommodate up

to 589 passengers and travel at speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour.

The recent arrival of these two EMUs increases Tanzania’s fleet to three, with the first set

having arrived in April this year for initial testing and trials.

The modernization of Tanzania’s railway system marks a substantial improvement in the

nation’s transport infrastructure, promising enhanced connectivity and efficiency for its

citizens.