Sudanese Warring Sides Meet in Geneva Amidst Conflict

NAIROBI — Representatives from opposing factions of Sudan’s conflict have convened in Geneva for talks facilitated by the United Nations, although one side failed to attend the initial meetings, UN officials disclosed on Friday.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been gripped by intense conflict pitting the regular army loyal to Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, invited delegations from both the army and RSF to engage in discussions focused on humanitarian aid distribution and safeguarding civilians, according to UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci during a media briefing.

Despite both delegations being present in Geneva, Vellucci noted that one side did not attend Thursday’s inaugural discussions, refraining from specifying which party.

The talks are being conducted under a “proximity format,” wherein Lamamra separately engages with each delegation in distinct rooms, without direct interaction between the conflicting parties.

“The envoy initiated discussions yesterday; indeed, one of the parties did not show up, although they are here in Geneva,” Vellucci remarked.

“I am unable to provide details on the specific participation of the warring parties,” she informed reporters. “We encourage both parties to engage in the discussions.”

Meetings are being hosted at the UN’s Palais des Nations headquarters in Geneva, with no definitive conclusion date set.

Local ceasefire measures are under consideration in line with two recent UN Security Council resolutions on Sudan earlier this year.

“The focus aligns with these resolutions: actions to ensure equitable distribution of humanitarian assistance to Sudanese populations in need and strategies for protecting civilians across Sudan,” Vellucci added.

“The discussions aim to identify pathways for advancing these humanitarian and civilian protection measures, potentially through localized ceasefire arrangements as requested by the Security Council.”

Senior representatives from both sides, encompassing humanitarian, security, and military experts, comprise the respective delegations.