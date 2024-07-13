Bodies Found in Nairobi Slum Prompts Police Watchdog Investigation

NAIROBI — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) in Kenya has launched an investigation into the discovery of nine mutilated bodies in Mukuru, a cluster of slums south of Nairobi.

The bodies, uncovered in an abandoned quarry near the Kware police station, showed signs of torture and were wrapped in bags secured with nylon ropes, according to IPOA statements on Friday.

Of the victims, seven were identified as females and two as males. The location of the gruesome find, coupled with allegations implicating law enforcement in unlawful arrests and abductions, has prompted IPOA to probe possible police involvement in the incident.

“This is a deeply concerning discovery,” said IPOA spokesperson in a statement, highlighting the agency’s commitment to ensuring accountability amidst mounting public outrage and concerns over police conduct in recent months.

The incident follows a wave of antigovernment protests that erupted last month, resulting in numerous casualties and accusations of excessive use of force by Kenyan police.

The resignation of Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, announced recently, underscores the turmoil gripping law enforcement agencies amid calls for justice and reforms.

Activists and rights groups have joined the chorus of demands for thorough investigations into the deaths. Miriam Nyamuita of the Mukuru Community Justice Centre expressed dismay over the discovery, noting that most of the bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition, with one still relatively fresh.

The exact motives behind the killings remain unclear, with speculation ranging from political unrest to possible femicide.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission has echoed these concerns, calling for a comprehensive probe to identify the perpetrators and ensure justice for the victims.

“The perpetrators must be held accountable,” the Commission asserted in a statement, urging swift action from authorities.

As investigations unfold, the incident has reignited public outcry over police conduct and accountability in Kenya, with demonstrators continuing to demand reforms and justice for victims of alleged police brutality during recent protests.