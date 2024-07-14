Kenya Police Transfers Officers Following Gruesome Discovery of Dismembered Bodies

NAIROBI — In a shocking turn of events, the acting Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja Kirocho, has ordered the transfer of officers from the Kware police station following the discovery of dismembered body parts near a rubbish dump in Nairobi.

The move aims to facilitate “fair and unbiased investigations” into the chilling deaths.

The grim discovery was made in the Mukuru slum, where detectives have been meticulously searching since Friday. Initially, the corpses of six women, found in sacks amid heaps of refuse, led to the investigation. By Sunday, the number of bodies retrieved had risen to eight, all female. Subsequent searches revealed five additional bags containing severed body parts, bringing the total count of dismembered bodies to nine, according to the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA). The authority reported seven female and two male victims, a slight discrepancy with earlier police reports.

Preliminary examinations indicated the bodies were in various stages of decomposition, with victims aged between 18 and 30. Some bags contained only severed legs and torsos, prompting speculation about the involvement of cultists or serial killers.

The gruesome findings have raised serious concerns over potential police involvement. The IPOA is investigating allegations of unlawful arrests and abductions, particularly in the context of recent antigovernmental protests. Human rights.