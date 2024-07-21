South Sudan Accuses Uganda of Land Encroachment in Eastern Equatoria

NAIROBI — Tensions are escalating between South Sudan and Uganda as accusations of land encroachment along their shared border in Eastern Equatoria continue to mount. South Sudanese military officials claim that Ugandan forces are unlawfully seizing territory, exacerbating an already volatile situation.

Gen. Kulang, a prominent South Sudanese military leader, stated that the issue is now being addressed at the highest levels of military command.

“The issue remains in the hands of the Chief of the Defense Forces of South Sudan and his counterpart of Uganda,” Gen. Kulang added, suggesting that a resolution will require bilateral military negotiations.

Maj. John Gatluak, the acting commander at Nyacigak Nyaculuk training center in Owiny Kibul, directly accused Uganda of orchestrating a widespread land grab.

“There is an encroachment of the land and the people in Eastern Equatoria State from Nimule, Owiny Kibul, Pogee, and going to Tseretenya, can confirm the grabbing,” Maj. Gatluak asserted during a recent interview.

Calls seeking comments from Ugandan military officials have so far been unsuccessful.

Furthermore, UPDF spokesperson Felix Kulayigye declined to comment when approached by a local radio station, Radio Tamazuj, adding to the growing concerns and speculations.

The border regions of Nimule, Owiny Kibul, Pogee, and Tseretenya have long been points of contention between the two nations, with local residents frequently caught in the crossfire of these territorial disputes.

The latest allegations could potentially lead to increased military presence and heightened tensions if not addressed diplomatically.