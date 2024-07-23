Police Crackdown in Kenya Sparks Outrage and Demands for Accountability

NAIROBI — The recent spate of fatal police shootings in Kenya has heightened tensions and sparked nationwide outrage, beginning with the death of 30-year-old Rex Masai.

Masai was shot during a protest against a new finance bill, which proposed increased taxes. The incident has exacerbated public distrust in law enforcement’s ability to maintain order and protect citizens.

On June 20, as demonstrations erupted for the second time in a week, the initially peaceful protests turned violent at dusk in Nairobi. Protesters became more defiant, and police escalated their response from water cannons and tear gas to live ammunition. Among the casualties was Masai, who was shot in the thigh and subsequently bled to death.

“His blood was all over my hands,” recounted Ian Njuguna, a friend who rushed to Masai’s aid. Despite their efforts to carry him to a nearby hospital, Njuguna and another friend were tear-gassed by police. “We were frantically trying to speak to him, pleading with him not to leave us,” Njuguna said.

The incident has led to calls for justice, with at least four police officers facing prosecution for the excessive use of force. However, the investigation process has been fraught with challenges. “We have encountered non-cooperation from the police and some level of intimidation towards our officers,” said John Waiganjo, a commissioner from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

A verified video from the night of Masai’s death shows what appears to be a plain-clothes officer firing at fleeing protesters. Njuguna believes his friend was targeted due to his dreadlocks, suggesting that the officer might have profiled Masai as a looter.

Further complicating the case, the bullet that killed Masai was reportedly missing after an autopsy, raising suspicions among his family and friends. Masai’s mother, Gillian Munyao, expressed her shock and frustration, noting the bullet’s absence despite initial medical reports confirming its presence.

As Kenya braces for more protests, the public remains wary of how security forces will respond. The IPOA continues to gather evidence and push for accountability, amid rising demands for justice and systemic reform in the police force.

