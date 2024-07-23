157 Killed in Ethiopian Mudslides As Rescue Operations Continue

ADDIS ABABA — At least 157 people were killed in a series of devastating mudslides in a

remote part of Ethiopia that has been battered by heavy rainfall, local authorities said

Tuesday.

Many of the victims lost their lives while attempting to rescue survivors from an earlier

mudslide.

The tragedy unfolded in the Kencho Shacha Gozdi district in southern Ethiopia. Dagmawi

Ayele, a local administrator, confirmed that young children and pregnant women were

among those who perished in the disaster.

The death toll climbed sharply from 55 late Monday to 157 by Tuesday as rescue operations

continued in the affected area, according to Kassahun Abayneh, head of the Gofa Zone

communications office. The Gofa Zone is the administrative region where the mudslides

occurred.

Most of the casualties were buried under a fresh mudslide on Monday morning, as rescue

workers navigated the steep terrain in search of survivors from another mudslide that

struck the previous day. Despite the overwhelming odds, at least five people were pulled

alive from the mud, Ayele reported.

“There are children who are hugging corpses, having lost their entire family, including

mother, father, brother, and sister, due to the accident,” Ayele said, painting a grim picture

of the aftermath.

Landslides are a frequent hazard during Ethiopia’s rainy season, which began in July and is

expected to last until mid-September. The relentless rains have exacerbated the

vulnerability of communities in the region, leading to recurring natural disasters.

As search and rescue efforts proceed, the local community and authorities are grappling

with the scale of the tragedy, striving to bring relief and support to the survivors while

mourning the tremendous loss of life.