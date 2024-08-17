Puntland Executes 10 Al Shabaab Fighters After Military Trial

NAIROBI — In a decisive move against the Al Qaeda-linked militant group Al Shabaab, the

semi-autonomous region of Puntland executed 10 members of the group on Saturday,

according to a statement released by regional police.

The executions, carried out by firing squad in the Mudug region’s city of Galkayo, followed a

military court trial in which the militants were found guilty of participating in a series of

assassinations and bombings across the region.

The condemned fighters had previously been sentenced to death by Puntland’s supreme

military court. Authorities stated that the convicted individuals were directly involved in

several high-profile killings within Galkayo, a city that has experienced recurrent violence

as a result of Al Shabaab’s insurgency.

“The executed fighters were previously sentenced to death by the supreme court of the

armed forces, after they were found to have committed murders in the city of Galkayo,” the

police statement confirmed.

The move is part of Puntland’s ongoing efforts to combat Al Shabaab, which has been

engaged in a nearly two-decade-long insurgency aimed at overthrowing Somalia’s central

government and imposing its own strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Despite sustained counterterrorism operations, Al Shabaab continues to carry out deadly

attacks, posing a significant challenge to security forces in the region.

Puntland, which has enjoyed a level of autonomy from the Somali federal government

since 1998, has increasingly taken a hardline stance against militants.

Saturday’s executions underscore the region’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy

against terrorism within its borders.

Somalia’s broader battle against Al Shabaab remains a focal point of international

attention, with neighboring countries such as Kenya also playing key roles in the fight

against the insurgents.

Earlier this week, Kenyan military forces announced the killing of six Al Shabaab fighters in

a separate operation.

As Puntland continues to grapple with the persistent threat of militant violence, Saturday’s

executions mark a significant moment in the region’s efforts to reassert control and deliver

justice in the face of ongoing turmoil.