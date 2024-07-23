Tanzania’s Information Minister Sacked Amid Election Rigging Controversy

Dar Es Salaam — Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has dismissed Information

Minister Nape Nnauye following widespread criticism over his controversial comments

about election manipulation.

The move, part of a broader cabinet reshuffle, underscores the government’s response to a

growing public outcry.

On July 15, a video surfaced of Mr. Nnauye at a rally in Bukoba, where he suggested he

could assist a fellow ruling party MP to win the 2025 elections through various means,

including “legal, half-legal, and illegal” methods.

The minister’s remarks, which included a claim that election results depend on those

counting and announcing them rather than the votes themselves, sparked significant

backlash.

Mr. Nnauye later claimed his comments were made in jest, asserting his belief in “free and

fair elections.”

Despite this, the public reaction was swift and severe, with many accusing him of

undermining democratic principles and disrespecting voter decisions.

President Hassan’s decision to remove Mr. Nnauye from his post and replace him with

former Land and Housing Development Minister Jerry Slaa reflects a commitment to

addressing the controversy.

The reshuffle also saw Foreign Minister January Makamba removed, with Tanzanian

Ambassador to Italy Mahmoud Thabiti Kombo appointed as his successor.

Mr. Nnauye, a long-time member of the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM), has faced

criticism before. In 2015, he controversially likened the party’s electoral strategy to scoring

a “handball goal” to ensure victory.

CCM, which has ruled since its formation in 1977, has been accused by opposition leaders of electoral fraud and repression, allegations the

electoral commission denies.

The swift action taken against Mr. Nnauye and the cabinet changes underscore the

administration’s response to mounting criticism and its efforts to maintain electoral

integrity.