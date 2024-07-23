Alleastafrica
Protesters Detained in Kampala Amid Crackdown on Anti-Corruption Rally

0

KAMPALA — Ugandan security forces detained several young protesters in downtown
Kampala on Tuesday during a rally against alleged corruption and human rights abuses by
the nation’s leadership.

The protest had been banned by authorities. Eyewitness accounts and video footage captured by NTV Uganda and shared on social

media showed a small group of young demonstrators being apprehended by police.
The protesters, carrying placards and chanting anti-corruption slogans, were intercepted
mid-march.

One individual wore a T-shirt emblazoned with “Speaker Must Resign.” A police spokesperson was not immediately available to confirm the number of arrests.

Authorities justified the protest ban by citing intelligence reports suggesting that criminal
elements might exploit the demonstration to engage in looting and vandalism.
In response, a heavy military and police presence was established around the Uganda.

