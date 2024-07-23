Protesters Detained in Kampala Amid Crackdown on Anti-Corruption Rally

KAMPALA — Ugandan security forces detained several young protesters in downtown

Kampala on Tuesday during a rally against alleged corruption and human rights abuses by

the nation’s leadership.

The protest had been banned by authorities. Eyewitness accounts and video footage captured by NTV Uganda and shared on social

media showed a small group of young demonstrators being apprehended by police.

The protesters, carrying placards and chanting anti-corruption slogans, were intercepted

mid-march.

One individual wore a T-shirt emblazoned with “Speaker Must Resign.” A police spokesperson was not immediately available to confirm the number of arrests.

Authorities justified the protest ban by citing intelligence reports suggesting that criminal

elements might exploit the demonstration to engage in looting and vandalism.

In response, a heavy military and police presence was established around the Uganda.