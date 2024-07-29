Kenya Backs Raila Odinga for AU Chairperson’s Candidacy

ADDIS ABABA — In a significant diplomatic move, the Kenyan government has officially endorsed Raila Odinga for the position of African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

The formal documentation supporting Odinga’s candidacy was submitted by a Kenyan delegation led by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei.

The delegation presented the necessary paperwork to Dharmraj Busgeeth, the Dean of the Eastern Region, and to the Office of the Legal Counsel of the African Union in Addis Ababa.

Sing’oei outlined Odinga’s vision for the African Union, highlighting a robust agenda that includes African integration and infrastructure development, economic transformation, enhancing intra-African trade, financial independence, gender equity and equality, agricultural transformation, climate action, peace and security, and youth empowerment.

The submission follows the AU’s 22nd Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council, held in Addis Ababa on March 15, 2024, where it was decided that elections for senior leadership roles within the AU would take place in February 2025.

During the session, it was determined that candidates from the Eastern region would vie for the Chairperson position, while candidates from the Northern region would compete for the Deputy Chairperson role.

To qualify for the Chairperson position, candidates are required to submit a resume in the approved AU format and a vision statement. This statement, which must be in at least two of the Union’s working languages, should succinctly outline the candidate’s strategies for addressing the AU’s most pressing issues.

The AU has stipulated that the vision statement should not exceed one and a half pages and will be published on a dedicated webpage on the AU’s official site.

The Kenyan delegation expressed confidence in Odinga’s capacity to lead the AU, citing his extensive experience in politics and governance.

As the February 2025 election date approaches, Odinga’s candidacy is expected to generate significant discussion among AU member states, with many watching closely to see how his proposed policies might shape the future of the continent.