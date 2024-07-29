Kenyan President Denies Airport Lease to India’s Adani Group Amid Controversy

NAIROBI — In a town hall meeting on Sunday, Kenyan President William Ruto dismissed

reports claiming that the government plans to lease the country’s main international

airport to India’s Adani Group as “fake news,” while acknowledging plans for a public private partnership to extend the facility.

The Adani Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, has been embroiled in several

scandals in recent years, including allegations of fraud and insider trading, which the

company has consistently denied.

Public backlash erupted after a whistleblower on the social media platform X alleged the

existence of a secret deal with Adani. Protesters, who intended to occupy the airport, were

ultimately thwarted by authorities.

Last week, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) disclosed

details of a US$2.5 billion proposal from Adani to lease the Jomo Kenyatta International

Airport (JKIA) for 30 years.

According to documents, the Kenyan Airports Authority (KAA) had approved the deal

despite recommendations for a public tender process to oversee the airport’s expansion.

Adani’s proposal emphasized the necessity of favorable tax policies from the Kenyan

government to ensure the project’s viability.

During the Mombasa town hall, President Ruto did not directly address the alleged deal

with Adani but focused on the misinformation surrounding the airport’s future.

“I want to persuade you Kenyans, don’t buy into fake news,” he asserted. “Don’t buy into

the propaganda.”

Ruto reiterated the government’s commitment to finding investors for the airport’s upgrade

through a transparent and accountable public-private partnership.

“Let’s be honest Kenyans, the airport we have in Nairobi is made of canvas,” he remarked.

“It is the reason why we need to work with investors to have a new airport.”

In a statement last week on X, the KAA confirmed it had received an investment proposal

from Adani under the Public Private Partnerships Act, which would undergo rigorous

technical, financial, and legal evaluations.

Senator Richard Onyonka raised concerns in the Senate last Thursday about the alleged

lease to a private company, condemning the secrecy surrounding the deal and the lack of

public consultations. He has yet to receive a formal response.

The airport controversy is the latest challenge for President Ruto, who faces heightened

scrutiny following six weeks of youth-led protests.

These demonstrations were initially triggered by proposed tax hikes, which Ruto later

rescinded, and have since evolved into calls for his resignation over alleged

mismanagement.