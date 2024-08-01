Ugandan Police Discover 17 Human Skulls in Suspected Shrine

KAMPALA – Ugandan police have unearthed 17 human skulls buried in metal boxes at a suspected shrine in central Uganda, officials said on Tuesday.

Children searching for firewood in Kabanga village, located near Mpigi town approximately 40 kilometers (24 miles) west of the capital, Kampala, stumbled upon the grim find on Monday, local media reported.

Police spokesperson Majid Karim confirmed the discovery, stating that officers were alerted by residents who claimed that metallic boxes containing human skulls were buried at the site.

“We swiftly moved in and excavated the area, recovering 17 human skulls so far,” Karim told AFP. “Further excavations are underway to ensure no additional skulls are present.”

The remains are undergoing forensic examination to determine their age, sex, and estimated time of burial, Karim added, urging the public to stay calm despite the shock felt by some residents.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the skulls and seeking to identify those responsible for their burial.

Residents told local media that people had previously gathered at the site for worship, but it is unclear how the skulls came to be there.

Police said the suspected owner of the shrine is currently at large and has been linked to an unrelated case involving the murder of prominent entrepreneur Daniel Bbosa. Bbosa was reportedly killed by hired gunmen in Kampala in February as he returned home from work.

Mpigi district, despite its dense population, remains largely semi-rural with agriculture as the main economic activity. Coffee and bananas are the principal cash crops and staple foods, and a major road connects the area to neighboring countries such as Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Tanzania.