Kenyan Labour Cabinet Secretary Nominee Denies Ties to Fraudulent Recruitment Agency Owner

By Judy Maina

NAIROBI — Alfred Mutua, Labour Cabinet Secretary nominee, clarified his relationship with Judy Jepchirchir, a recruitment agency owner accused of fraud.

Jepchirchir and her agency are currently under investigation for allegedly defrauding thousands of Kenyans of Sh400 million by promising non-existent jobs.

Mutua emphasized that he does not know Jepchirchir personally, noting that their only encounter was at a public event at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) attended by President William Ruto.

“When it comes to the issues that you mentioned, I remember that we had an event at KICC, and there were different stands; the stand for foreign affairs was next to that of the Ministry of Labour,” Mutua stated.

“I had never met this lady in my life, but she was the one showcasing what the Ministry of Labour had done and the program they had.”

Mutua explained that he was responsible for introducing President Ruto to various exhibitors, which led to his brief interaction with Jepchirchir.

“When the president came, we were told to combine the two issues at that time, and so I was introducing the president to the people who were presenting,” he added.

“I didn’t even know her name, and she introduced herself; that is the only time I met her and after that meeting, I have never met her again.”

Addressing concerns about his potential appointment, Mutua pledged to tackle the challenges faced by Kenyans in Gulf countries if confirmed for the role.

“I will send lawyers to Gulf countries,” Mutua stated, outlining his plan to reform labour migration laws.

Furthermore, Mutua vowed to address the problem of rogue employment agencies.

“I do not have any conflict of interest. I came to see her stories later on. When I was in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I even called a meeting in light of rogue employment agencies, and it is an issue that I will be dealing with,” he affirmed.

The former Machakos governor’s comments come amid growing concerns over fraudulent recruitment practices and the exploitation of Kenyan workers abroad.

As the vetting process for his nomination continues, many will be watching closely to see how he plans to implement his promised reforms.

The writer of this story can be reached at: judy.maina@alleastafrica.com