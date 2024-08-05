Hundreds March in Mogadishu to Protest Deadly Beach Attack

MOGADISHU – Hundreds of Mogadishu residents took to the streets on Monday to protest against a deadly attack by Islamist group Al-Shabaab on a popular beach resort, which left at least 40 dead and 70 injured.

The attack, which occurred at the Beachview Restaurant on Liddo Beach, has been described by analysts as one of the most devastating incidents in Mogadishu in recent years.

Protesters, including senior government officials, carried banners and chanted slogans calling for peace and condemning the violence. The banners displayed messages such as “No to Terrorism,” “Peace for Mogadishu,” and “Justice for the Victims.”

“The atmosphere was charged with both sorrow and determination,” said a local resident. “We came together to mourn the victims and demand an end to the violence.”

Government officials joining the protest underscored the administration’s commitment to combating Al-Shabaab and supporting victims and their families.

Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked militant group, has waged a long insurgency in Somalia, aiming to overthrow the government and establish a strict interpretation of Islamic law.

The group’s attacks frequently target civilian areas, leading to widespread condemnation both domestically and internationally.

Authorities have vowed to increase security measures and intensify efforts to dismantle the group’s operations in the region.

