Tanzania Police Probe Viral Gang-Rape Video Amid Public Outcry

DAR ES SALAAM — Tanzanian authorities are investigating a video circulating online that
allegedly shows the gang-rape of a young woman by five men.
The video, which began appearing on social media platforms on Sunday, has sparked
significant public and media outrage in the country.
Police have not confirmed the identities of the suspects or whether they have made any
arrests.
There are also unverified reports suggesting that the suspects might be military personnel.
The police have stated that their investigation is “progressing well” but have refrained from
providing specific details.
The Tanzanian police have denied claims that the victim has died, asserting that she is
“very safe.” They have urged the public to avoid disseminating the video further to prevent
additional harm to the victim and her family.
The incident has drawn considerable attention in Tanzania, a nation known for its
conservative social norms, and has intensified scrutiny on the country’s handling of
gender-based violence.
Local media report that many cases of such violence often go unreported.
The victim is reportedly from Yombo Dovya, a suburb of Dar es Salaam. Police have called
for calm while the investigation is ongoing and have promised to release detailed
information once the legal process is complete.
Human rights organizations and social media users are demanding swift action from the
authorities. The Legal and Human Rights Centre emphasized that ignoring such incidents
could lead to a rise in gender-based violence.
The Tanganyika Law Society also condemned the incident as a serious breach of Tanzanian
law and societal norms.
Meanwhile, the Home Affairs Minister Hamad Masauni confirmed that suspects are
“already” in custody but did not provide further details on the case.
