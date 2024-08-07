Tanzania Police Probe Viral Gang-Rape Video Amid Public Outcry

DAR ES SALAAM — Tanzanian authorities are investigating a video circulating online that

allegedly shows the gang-rape of a young woman by five men.

The video, which began appearing on social media platforms on Sunday, has sparked

significant public and media outrage in the country.

Police have not confirmed the identities of the suspects or whether they have made any

arrests.

There are also unverified reports suggesting that the suspects might be military personnel.

The police have stated that their investigation is “progressing well” but have refrained from

providing specific details.

The Tanzanian police have denied claims that the victim has died, asserting that she is

“very safe.” They have urged the public to avoid disseminating the video further to prevent

additional harm to the victim and her family.

The incident has drawn considerable attention in Tanzania, a nation known for its

conservative social norms, and has intensified scrutiny on the country’s handling of

gender-based violence.

Local media report that many cases of such violence often go unreported.

The victim is reportedly from Yombo Dovya, a suburb of Dar es Salaam. Police have called

for calm while the investigation is ongoing and have promised to release detailed

information once the legal process is complete.

Human rights organizations and social media users are demanding swift action from the

authorities. The Legal and Human Rights Centre emphasized that ignoring such incidents

could lead to a rise in gender-based violence.

The Tanganyika Law Society also condemned the incident as a serious breach of Tanzanian

law and societal norms.

Meanwhile, the Home Affairs Minister Hamad Masauni confirmed that suspects are

“already” in custody but did not provide further details on the case.

