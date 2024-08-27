Kenya: East African leaders unite to support Raila’s AU bid

Three presidents, two former presidents and senior officials from across the East African region gathered in Kenya to attend the official launch of Raila Odinga’s bid for chairperson of the African Union Commission.

The attendance of presidents Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Salva Kiir of South Sudan at Raila Odinga’s unveiling ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya has no doubt boosted his chances as he bids to lead the continental union. Other officials who attended and support Raila’s candidacy are Burundi Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca, former Tanzanian president Jakaya Kikwete and Nigeria’s Olusegun Obasanjo. Rwanda’s Paul Kagame was represented by Foreign Affairs Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe.

Raila, a veteran opposition leader and former prime minister, is seeking to replace Moussa Faki of Chad as African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson as his term ends early next year.

Kiir jetted to Kenya on Monday evening while the other leaders arrived on Tuesday morning. Kikwete’s presence came as a surprise, as he is among the names that had been mentioned as possible candidates for the leadership of the continental body.

Raila pledges a united Africa

In his speech, Raila said he intends to make the AU a people-centred organisation and will work with all heads of state to achieve this.

“If elected chairman, I propose to utilise the transition period to critically analyse the existing proposals for reforms and building capacity of the AU Commission. The ultimate aim is to follow up on the implementation of the reports so far formulated,” he said at the ceremony.

Raila pledged to preside over a united Africa and not one divided by regions. However, he acknowledged the challenges he has to confront if elected.

“Unfortunately, even as we rise, our continent still grapples with emerging challenges and vulnerabilities including identity conflicts and wars, hunger, poverty, violent extremism, adverse climate change, acute unemployment among our youth, transboundary pandemics and infectious diseases such as mpox, and other threats to human security and dignity,” he said.

Ruto praises his former rival

Kenya President William Ruto urged other African countries to support Raila, as he launched the secretariat that will oversee his former rival’s campaign. The secretariat will be led by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Singóei and former Kenyan Ambassador to the US, Elkanah Odembo. It will consist of members drawn from five regions of the African Union, according to Ruto.

Ruto praised Raila, saying he would serve all Africans and bring the people of the continent together.

“The assignment we are called upon to undertake at the African Union is the work of all Africans for all Africans and a noble course to bring our people and nations in touch with the glorious future we all deserve.”

Ruto said the endorsement of East African and other leaders highlights a unified acknowledgement of Raila’s leadership qualities.

Following the launch, Raila will start the most critical part of the process which will be reaching out to other African countries to support his bid.

“With unwavering confidence, William Ruto backs Hon. Raila Odinga for the AUC Chairmanship. His vision and leadership embody the aspirations of a united Africa, and Kenya proudly endorses his bid. Together, we stride forward in shaping the continent’s destiny,” analyst Stacey Kalawa wrote on X.

Last week, Raila announced he was taking a back seat from local politics to focus on his AUC bid. The AU Commission elections will be held in February 2025.

