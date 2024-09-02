Sudan closes Ethiopia border after Fano militia seizes town

September 2, 2024 (GEDAREF) – Authorities in Sudan’s eastern Al-Qadarif state closed the Gallabat border crossing with Ethiopia on Sunday after the Fano militia seized the nearby Ethiopian town of Metemma, sources told Sudan Tribune.

The Amhara region, which borders Gederaf, has frequently clashes between Fano and government forces since the federal government signed a peace deal with Tigrayan forces in 2020.

The sources said the Sudanese authorities allowed Ethiopian federal police and army personnel to cross into Sudan after they were disarmed. In return, Fano allowed Sudanese stranded at the border to cross into Ethiopia.

Thousands of Sudanese have crossed into Ethiopia through Gallabat since conflict broke out in Sudan in April between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Fano also seized the Ethiopian border crossing at Metemma, aiming to cut off supplies of fuel and food to the Amhara region from Sudan, the sources said.

By ST