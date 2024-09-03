Ethiopian Airlines suspends all flights to Eritrea

Ethiopian Airlines has announced that it has suspended all flights to and from Asmara, Eritrean capital effective September 3, 2024.

Monday’s announcement came after mounting operational challenges in Eritrea, compounded by a government directive that has forced the airline’s operations to a halt.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Eritrea’s Ministry of Transport and Communications, in a notice published on July 24 in the state-run newspaper, had announced that it would suspend Ethiopian Airlines flights from September 30, 2024. The suspension, however, came into effect earlier.

According to the Eritrean Civil Aviation Authority, the suspension was prompted by what it described as “organised and systematic” abuse of Eritrean passengers by Ethiopian Airlines.

The authority accused the airline of several infractions, including unreasonable increase in ticket prices.

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest and most profitable airliner on Monday in a statement acknowledged the suspension but attributed its decision to suspend flights ahead of the government’s deadline to ongoing operational difficulties in Eritrea.

The airline, which has long faced challenges in maintaining its service to Asmara, emphasized that the decision was made in the best interest of passenger safety and operational viability.

In response to the suspension, Ethiopian Airlines has pledged to support affected passengers. The airline is offering rebooking on alternative carriers at no additional cost, or a full refund for those who choose not to travel.

