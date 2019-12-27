Uganda: Applicants overwhelm UPDF recruitment team at Kololo

Dec 27, 2019
Thousands of people Friday turned up at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds during the recruitment exercise for the UPDF.

UPDF seeks to recruit 4,000 people in the on-going national exercise that started on Friday.

The exercise is aimed at attracting Ugandans to serve in the regular, professional and specialised units of the UPDF.

According to the spokesperson of the Land Forces, Lt. Col. Henry Obbo; who headed the exercise at Kololo, over 3,000 people turned up, but about 100 people are needed from Kampala to join the force.

Recruits should be aged between 18 years and 25 years for the regular force and 18 years to 30 years for the professional force.

Recruits under the regular force category need to possess a minimum education of Ordinary or Advanced level but with a bias in subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Those in the professional category should hold a degree or at least a diploma in Medicine, Engineering and Education or possess qualifications in vocational skills.

He said the exercise is an opportunity to fill gaps in the force created by deaths, injuries and retirements in the force.

Ms Faridah Mayanja Mpiima, the Resident City Commissioner of Kampala said that the  overwhelming numbers is a sign of patriotism because the applicants are qualified and self-motivated people who are seeking to serve their nation.

The team at Kololo will also conduct similar exercises in Wakiso, Jinja, Kamuli and Mukono districts as other teams work in other parts of the country.

The exercise runs until January 5, 2020 before successful candidates start training in different military training schools around the country.

By Daily Monitor 

