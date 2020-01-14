Uganda: Two special hire drivers held for murder

The suspects are Alex Bamwine and Emmanuel Kalema, both Special Hire operators in Kampala.

Kampala Metropolitan police are holding two Special hire drivers who were captured by Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) dumping a body in Kyetume in Mukono District.

However, they branched off at Katosi road where they strangled Gugwa and dumped his body in Kyetume.

It is alleged that on January 10, 2020 while driving in their Special hire car registration number UAR 066B along Mukono-Jinja highway, the suspects lured Ronald Mutebi Gugwa, a resident of Walusibi Mukono District and Senyi landing site in Ssi Sub-county in Buikwe District into their vehicle claiming they were destined for Jinja.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, said the suspects were captured on CCTV Cameras in Mukono while in action.

He said police reviewed the footage from the cameras and managed to identify the registration number of the suspect’s vehicle.

“Police officers at Mukono used the tracking method and intercepted the vehicle along Masaka Road. They impounded it and arrested its occupants.

Upon interrogation, police established that two of those in the vehicle were the suspects they were looking for,” Mr Enanga said.

According to police, the suspects have been committing the same offense in Mbalala and have five pending cases of kidnap and murder.

He said the suspects have confessed to have killed another man whose particulars haven’t yet been established.

Police have since charged the suspects, who are locked up at Mukono Police Station with murder and kidnap.

By Daily Monitor