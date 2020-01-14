Jan 14, 2020
Trending now

Uganda: Two special hire drivers held for…

South Sudan and holdout rebels commit to…

Rwanda backs DR Congo crackdown on Hutu…

Al-Shabab extremists kill 3 teachers in Kenya,…

13 arrested over anti-corruption campaign in Kampala

Uganda: Another woman gang raped, killed in…

South Sudan announces tender for oilfields audit

Rescued Kenyan seamen now home

Museveni’s long walk draws mixed reactions

South Sudan transitional govt formation vulnerable to…

Alleastafrica
HEADLINES LATEST NEWS UGANDA

Uganda: Two special hire drivers held for murder

by Newsroom0

Kampala Metropolitan police are holding two Special hire drivers who were captured by Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) dumping a body in Kyetume in Mukono District.

The suspects are Alex Bamwine and Emmanuel Kalema, both Special Hire operators in Kampala.

It is alleged that on January 10, 2020 while driving in their Special hire car registration number UAR 066B along Mukono-Jinja highway, the suspects lured Ronald Mutebi Gugwa, a resident of Walusibi Mukono District and Senyi landing site in Ssi Sub-county in Buikwe District into their vehicle claiming they were destined for Jinja.

However, they branched off at Katosi road where they strangled Gugwa and dumped his body in Kyetume.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, said the suspects were captured on CCTV Cameras in Mukono while in action.

He said police reviewed the footage from the cameras and managed to identify the registration number of the suspect’s vehicle.

“Police officers at Mukono used the tracking method and intercepted the vehicle along Masaka Road. They impounded it and arrested its occupants.

Upon interrogation, police established that two of those in the vehicle were the suspects they were looking for,” Mr Enanga said.

According to police, the suspects have been committing the same offense in Mbalala and have five pending cases of kidnap and murder.

He said the suspects have confessed to have killed another man whose particulars haven’t yet been established.

Police have since charged the suspects, who are locked up at Mukono Police Station with murder and kidnap.

By Daily Monitor 

Related posts

DPP orders police probe into Bobi Wine, Zaake torture

Newsroom

Uganda: Kaka’s son admits killing girlfriend, seeks leniency

Newsroom

Kenya closes border with Somalia in Lamu over security concerns

Newsroom

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More