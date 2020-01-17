Jan 17, 2020
Cholera breaks out in eastern Uganda, 10 hospitalised

by Newsroom0

At least 10 people have been hospitalised following a Cholera outbreak in the eastern Ugandan district of Busia, a relief organisation said on Thursday.

Fred Ouma, the Uganda Red Cross Society branch manager for Busia, told Xinhua by telephone that the 10 have been admitted at an isolation centre.

“They came from different villages in the municipality and we have admitted them to an isolated unit we created today,” he said.

Cholera last broke out in Uganda in September last year, where two people were killed in the capital, Kampala.

According to the health ministry, cholera is a serious acute infectious disease characterised by watery diarrhoea and vomiting.

By XINHUA

