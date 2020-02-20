Feb 20, 2020
Trending now

Kenyan students in Wuhan, China to get…

South Sudan assembly changes law to establish…

What Rwanda wants Uganda to do ahead…

3 killed by al-Shabab extremists in bus…

Uganda releases, deports 13 more Rwandans

Coronavirus slows cargo flow at Mombasa port

Huge locust outbreak in East Africa reaches…

Ethiopia says US plans ‘substantial financial support’

Tanzania’s Sim card listing lowers telco revenues

Rwandan President Kagame hints at firing more…

Alleastafrica
HEADLINES KENYA LATEST NEWS

Kenyan students in Wuhan, China to get upkeep: govt

by Newsroom0

The Kenyan government will disburse Ksh1.3 million ($13,000) for the upkeep of Kenyan students in Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the epicentre of the Covid-19 virus epidemic.

In addition, Ksh500,000 ($5,000) worth of provisions from the Chinese government is also being processed.

The move follows anxious appeals from Kenyans living in the country after a coronavirus lockdown left students confined to their residences and unable to procure groceries.

State spokesman Cyrus Oguna says 100 Kenyans are currently living in the Chinese city, with 91 of these being students while nine are artistes.

“We are aware there are two expectant Kenyans…they’ve been receiving medical services. They have necessary support and are in good health,” Col Rtd Oguna said in a briefing on Thursday.

All transport, including trains, flights and public means have been halted by Chinese authorities to prevent spread of the viral disease.

By The Eastafrica 

Related posts

Raila: Jubilee disobeys Constitution, violates human rights

Newsroom

Somali govt warns UK firm against ‘unilateral’ Somalia oil research summit in Kenya

Newsroom

Uganda’s justice Minister blames African leaders for immigrants drowning in Mediterranean

NewsDesk

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More