Burundi’s electoral body rejects 4 candidates for presidential election

Mar 11, 2020
The Burundian National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) has rejected four candidates out of the ten who had filed for the May 20 presidential election, its chairman said on Tuesday.
Addressing a press briefing in the Burundian commercial center Bujumbura, Pierre Claver Kazihise explained that the four candidates were rejected because they “did not meet requirements” set by the national constitution or the electoral code, and failed to give further information.

The four rejected applicants include Jacques Bigirimana for the National Liberation Forces, former President Domitien Ndayizeye for the Kira Burundi coalition, Valentin Kavakure for the FPN-Imboneza party and Anicet Niyonkuru for the Council of the Patriots party.

Kazihise said that the four candidates can appeal against the decision to the Constitutional Court within two days.

On May 20, Burundi will hold general elections that combine three polls—the presidential election, legislative elections and district council elections.

By The Eastafrica

