Mar 11, 2020
Trending now

Kenya seeks postponement of 2021 Nations Cup…

Season of plenty beckons as South Sudan…

Ill-fated Ethiopian aircraft crashed at speed of…

Poachers kill rare white giraffe in Kenya

Global airlines’ losses from Covid-19 shocks may…

In starving South Sudan, peace is no…

Rwanda scraps visa fees for Africans, Commonwealth…

Uganda: Policeman arrested after shooting UPDF soldier

Uganda: Locals flee homes after gang attacks…

Sudan’s PM Hamdok survives assassination attempt: state

Alleastafrica
  • Home
  • HEADLINES
  • Kenya seeks postponement of 2021 Nations Cup qualifiers
HEADLINES KENYA LATEST NEWS

Kenya seeks postponement of 2021 Nations Cup qualifiers

by Newsroom0

Kenya is seeking the postponement of this month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Group G leaders Comoros, due to an international travel ban on athletes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Kenyan sports ministry on Tuesday issued a one-month travel suspension for Kenyan athletes to international competitions following the global outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.

Kenya was due to host Comoros on the first leg in Nairobi on March 25, with the return leg in Moroni four days later.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chief Nick Mwendwa said it would not be possible to host the islanders since the country’s health ministry had also cancelled all meetings, conferences and international events in Kenya.

“Based on the directive issued by the Ministry of Health, we have requested the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to postpone our match against Comoros,” Mwendwa said in a statement.

“We understand why this may be a hard decision for CAF in that there will be World Cup and Afcon qualifiers leaving no open window to play these games, but I urge them to kindly consider our appeal.”

The country’s travel ban has also led to the cancellation of two African cricket and rugby competitions scheduled for Nairobi.

By The Eastafrica

Related posts

S. Sudan rebels urge government and UN to resolve impasse

NewsDesk

Man arrested while seeking directions to Somalia detained

Newsroom

South Sudan opposition give six conditions to government

Newsroom

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More