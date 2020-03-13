Kenya confirms first coronavirus case

Consequently, Kenya has suspended all travel outside the country unless necessary.

1. Maintain a distance of atleast 1 metre from persons who are coughing.

2. Those coughing and have fever and difficulty in breathing should stay at home.

3. All public gatherings, and events that have large gatherings.

4. Suspension of interschool events but schools will remain open.

5. Public transport operators will be required to regularly clean their vehicles and provide sanitizers to passengers.

6. Suspension of all visits to prisons for the next 30 days.

7. Kenyans have been warned against spreading misinformation

8. Unless absolutely necessary, travelling to affected countries have been banned.

