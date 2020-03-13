South Sudan President Salva Kiir names full Cabinet

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on Thursday evening announced a full Cabinet, ending an anxious wait for the formation of a government crafted from a 2018 peace deal.

The new council of ministers include 34 ministers and ten deputies, composed of politicians who will be running the Revitalised transitional government of national unity (R-TGNoU).

The new Cabinet includes Angelina Teny (wife of First Vice-President Riek Machar) as Defence Minister and Beatrice Wani as Foreign Minister.

Here is the full list as announced on Thursday in a Presidential decree:

Martin Elia Lomuro – Cabinet Affairs

Ambassador Beatrice Kamisa Wani – Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Angelina Teny – Defense and Veteran Affairs

Paul Mayom Akec – Interior

Stephen Par Kuol – Peace Building

Justice Ruben Madol Aroi- Justice and Constitutional Affairs

Obote Mamur Mete – National Security

Jemma Nunu Kumba – Parliamentary Affairs

Michael Makuei Lueth – Information and Broadcasting

Lasuba L. Wango – Federal Affairs

John Luke Jok – East African Affairs

Salvatore Mabiordiit – Finance and Economic Planning

Puok Kang Chol– Petroleum

Henry Dilang Odwar – Mining

Josephine Joseph Lagu – Agriculture and Food Security

Onyoti Adigo Nyikec – Livestock and Fisheries

Kuol Athian Mawien – Trade and Industry

Josephine Napwon Cosmas – Environment and Forestry

Manoah Peter Gatkuoth – Water Resources and Irrigation

Michael Chanjiek Geay – Land, Housing and Urban Development

Rizik Zakaria Hassan – Wild Life Conservation and Tourism

Dhieu Mathok Diing – Investment

Deny Jock Chagor – Higher Education, Science and Technology

Awur Deng Achuil – General Education and Instruction

Elizabeth Acuei Yor – Health

Babgasi Joseph Bakasoro – Public Service and Human Resource Development

James Hoth Mai – Labour

Peter Mercallo Nasir – Energy and Dams

Madut Biar Yol – Transport

Simon Mijok Majak – Roads and Bridges

Ayaa Benjamin Warille – Gender, Child and Social Welfare

Peter Mayen – Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management

Nadia Arop Dudi– Culture, Museums and National Heritage

Albion Bol Dhieu – Youth and Sports

Deputy Ministers

Deng Deng Akon – Cabinet

Deng Dau Deng – Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Malek Ruben Riak – Defense

Mabior Garang Mabior – Interior

Joseph Malek Arop – Justice and Constitutional Affairs

Agok Makur Kur – Finance and Planning

Lily Albino Akol – Agriculture and Food Security

Martin Tako Moi – General Education and Instruction

Khalid Boutrous – Public Service and Human Resource Management

Baba Medan – Information, Communication and Technology.

