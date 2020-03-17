Rwanda confirms seventh coronavirus case

Rwanda confirmed two additional coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to seven.

The Ministry of Health said the two new cases are a 32-year-old Rwandan woman whose husband was a recently confirmed to have coronavirus, and had recently travelled to Fiji, the US and Qatar.

The second is a 61-year-old German man who arrived in Kigali on March 13, 2020 from Germany via Istanbul. He arrived without symptoms but developed a cough and went to a health facility on March 15.

“All confirmed coronavirus patients remain under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

“The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management. Heightened vigilance is required from all residents of Rwanda.

Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly, avoiding large gatherings, and limiting unnecessary movements.”

The ministry added that the initial two-week period for the closure of schools and places of worship might be renewed.

Rwanda has warned its citizens against unnecessary travel but has kept its airport open for arrivals and departures.

RwandAir has so far suspended flights to and from China, Israel and India, and waived rebooking fees for all flights made between March 9 and April 30, 2020.

“The new booking policy offers flexible future travel options for customers concerned about flying due to the coronavirus outbreak,” the airline says.

By The Eastafrica