Mar 17, 2020
Trending now

Rwanda confirms seventh coronavirus case

Ethiopia bans public events, closes schools as…

Safaricom waives M-Pesa fees in wake of…

Somalia confirms first case of Covid-19

Tanzania confirms first coronavirus case

Bad weather at JKIA forces Kenya Airways…

Sudan reports first coronavirus case

Ethiopia confirms first coronavirus case

Kenya confirms first coronavirus case

South Sudan President Salva Kiir names full…

Alleastafrica
HEADLINES LATEST NEWS RWANDA

Rwanda confirms seventh coronavirus case

by Newsroom0

Rwanda confirmed two additional coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to seven.

The Ministry of Health said the two new cases are a 32-year-old Rwandan woman whose husband was a recently confirmed to have coronavirus, and had recently travelled to Fiji, the US and Qatar.

The second is a 61-year-old German man who arrived in Kigali on March 13, 2020 from Germany via Istanbul. He arrived without symptoms but developed a cough and went to a health facility on March 15.

“All confirmed coronavirus patients remain under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

“The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management. Heightened vigilance is required from all residents of Rwanda.

Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly, avoiding large gatherings, and limiting unnecessary movements.”

The ministry added that the initial two-week period for the closure of schools and places of worship might be renewed.

Rwanda has warned its citizens against unnecessary travel but has kept its airport open for arrivals and departures.

RwandAir has so far suspended flights to and from China, Israel and India, and waived rebooking fees for all flights made between March 9 and April 30, 2020.

“The new booking policy offers flexible future travel options for customers concerned about flying due to the coronavirus outbreak,” the airline says.

By The Eastafrica

Related posts

Uganda: Students stranded as Mak staff strike

Newsroom

Regional experts draft confederation constitution

Newsroom

Kenya: Gunshots, chaos at Kisumu assembly

Newsroom

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More