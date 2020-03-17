Mar 17, 2020
Jambojet cancels flights as passenger numbers fall over coronavirus

Few passengers travelling to Rwanda and Uganda has forced low-cost carrier Jambojet to suspend flights to Kigali and Entebbe with immediate effect.

The budget carrier, a subsidiary of the national airline Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ, said over the past few weeks there has been a decline in air travellers especially on its international routes caused by fears over the global spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

“As a result, Jambojet has decided to suspend its services to Kigali, Rwanda and Entebbe, Uganda with immediate effect,” the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

The airline said it would assist the passengers who had already booked to get alternative flights.

“All passengers who had booked flights within the said period are advised to get in touch through our contact centre,” it said.

Flights to Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret will operate as scheduled, Jambojet added.

The aviation has been one of the hardest hit industry, taking a brunt of the economic meltdown brought by the coronavirus.

Kenya Airways said it is losing at least Sh800 million a month on the Chinese route alone.

Airlines across the world have suspended flights, sent workers home and asked governments for bailouts.

The Covid-19, which originated in Wuhan, China in December, has infected more than 180,000 people worldwide and resulted in over 7,000 deaths.

The World Health Organisation declared it a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Kenya has so far reported three cases, three suspected cases and 20 people placed under isolation as the government steps up efforts to curb spread of the virus.

Rwanda has seven confirmed cases. The Kigali government has warned its citizens against unnecessary travel but has kept its airport open for arrivals and departures.

The national airline, RwandAir has so far suspended flights to and from China, Israel and India, and waived rebooking fees for all flights made between March 9 and April 30, 2020.

Uganda has no confirmed case.

By The Eastafrica 

