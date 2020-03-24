Mar 24, 2020
Rwanda coronavirus cases double to 36

Rwanda on Monday recorded 17 new coronavirus cases raising the total to 36, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

In a statement, the Ministry said the new cases include nine travellers from UAE, three from Kenya, two from USA, one from Qatar, one from India and one contact of a previously confirmed positive case.

“All travellers entered isolation between 17-20 March in designated locations and were tested. All patients are under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management,” the Ministry announced.

The figure is the highest increase reported in the country and in the East African Community, where all, except South Sudan and Burundi, have reported coronavirus infections.

The pandemic has forced Kigali to impose strict regulations that have put human activities at a standstill including air travel.

Private transportation and pedestrian movement are all prohibited across the country except for essential services and to buy food.

Police has warned that it will arrest or fine anyone caught making unnecessary movement as people are required to stay at their homes during this period, for at least two weeks.

“Heightened vigilance continued to be required. The enhanced prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must be rigorously observed: non-essential businesses are closed, travel between cities and districts is suspended, and non-essential movements outside the home are not permitted,” the Ministry of Health added.

As of Monday, there was limited movement of people in Kigali city centre as it was placed under a lockdown. Bus parks and markets are closed except for food stalls.

By The Eastafrica

