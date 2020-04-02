Apr 2, 2020
HEADLINES

Coronavirus kills two more in Kenya as cases rise to 110

by Newsroom0

Two more patients have died of Covid-19 in Kenya.Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the patients were in Nairobi and Mombasa.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country increased to 110 after 29 more people tested positive, the CS said.The new patients include 28 Kenyans and a Congolese.

During a briefing Thursday, the CS unveiled a new measure to curb the spread of the deadly virus. He announced that all public transport users will be required to wear face masks when travelling.

Mr Kagwe said plans are under way for distribution of face masks in the counties at fair prices.

By The Eastafrica 

