Jun 24, 2020
Amos Kimunya replaces Duale as National Assembly majority leader

Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya has replaced Garissa Township MP Aden Duale as National Assembly majority leader.

This was announced during a Jubilee Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi Monday morning.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan was elected the new Jubilee PG secretary.

The meeting was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Jubilee Party leader, and his deputy William Ruto.

JUBILEE AGENDA

Mr Kimunya, in his acceptance remarks, said that he will work to push the agenda of the Jubilee administration in the National Assembly.

He also rebuffed claims that Jubilee Party is a divided house.

“There are no rebels in the Jubilee party. We do not have Jubilee “A” or “B”. I intend to cultivate one Jubilee driving one agenda,” Mr Kimunya said.

He added, “The MPs made the changes because they felt it was needed.”

On his part, Mr Keynan said he will ensure the President’s agenda succeeds.

“Politics is so dynamic. But ours is to ensure that the Jubilee agenda in the House succeeds by working with the leadership, the MPs and the party members,” Mr Keynan said.

The meeting was also attended by Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and 174 Jubilee Coalition members of the National Assembly.

And in a press statement, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo said that changes in the composition of House Committees will be communicated to the Speaker of the National Assembly by Thursday. – (Daily Nation)

