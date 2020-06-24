Jun 24, 2020
Sudan: Coronavirus cases surpass 8,700

KHARTOUM, Sudan – COVID-19 infections have exceeded 8,700 in Sudan, according to health authorities Tuesday.

The country reported 98 cases in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 8,796.

In a statement, health officials said eight new fatalities from the virus were recorded, taking the nationwide death toll to 541.

Nearly 3,600 people have recovered from the disease.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed more than 474,500 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 9.17 million cases have been reported worldwide, while nearly 4.6 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University. – Anadolu

