Covid-19: Kenya cases rise to 5,811 after 278 test positive

Kenya has registered 278 more coronavirus positive cases from 4,074 samples in the last 24 hours.

This takes the Covid-19 national tally to 5,811, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi has said. Cumulatively, the country has tested 162,478 people.

During the daily Covid-19 briefing at Afya House, Nairobi on Saturday, Dr Mwangangi also revealed that 31 people were discharged from various hospitals after full recovery.

The number of recoveries has now increased to 1,936, while four people succumbed to the virus. The national death toll from the virus stands at 141.

She said that of the new cases aged between one year old and 84, 181 patients are male while 97 female.

In terms of distribution per county, Nairobi is leading with 171 cases, followed by Mombasa with 37, Nakuru (17), Kiambu (12), Busia (10), Uasin Gishu (9), Kajiado (four) and Migori three cases.

Kericho, Machakos, Nandi and Trans Nzoia registered two cases each while Siaya, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Kisumu, Makueni, Meru and Vihiga each had one case.

Dr Mwangangi said the fight against the virus should not be left to the government alone. She said that the number of positive cases are bound to rise and soon, health facilities will be overburdened.

“As a ministry, we have adopted a community based approach, which places our county governments and the people at the centre of community health, particularly in Covid-19 related matters,” Dr Mwangangi said.

She said incidences of Covid-19 infections had arisen due to cross infections with healthcare facilities.

She appealed to all hospitals to be extremely careful and put in place measures that reduce the slightest possibility of cross-infection.