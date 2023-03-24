Nigeria: Police arrest Pastor for allegedly raping, killing woman in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 37-year-old pastor for allegedly raping and killing a nursing mother within his church premises in the state.

In his church, Oke-Irapada, in Alade, Idanre Local Government Area of the state, the pastor, Kayode Salami, was accused of committing the crime on Friday.

It was gathered that the deceased, Adejoke Oloje, left her home in January with her 11-month-old child in order to stay at the church.

She was also said to have gone to the church with her cousin, Aderonke.

According to the grieving mother of the deceased, Deborah, claimed her daughter came to see her in Idanre but abruptly departed the house without warning informing her.

She emphasized that she had located her daughter at the church after making numerous enquiries about her whereabouts, but her daughter had refused to go with her.

“I went to the church and eventually found her. She complained about foodstuffs, and I promised to bring some for her the following day. I also pleaded with her to leave the place, but she declined, and I left.

“The next day, when I got to the church around 5 p.m., I heard her child crying profusely.”

“So, I moved close to see what happened. I found the door closed. So, I forced it open. To my utmost dismay, I found my daughter on the floor, with her pants already removed down her legs, and I shouted for help.”

Salami, who denied any role in the death of the nursing mother, claimed that Adejoke returned to the church after the first time she worshiped in the church to seek lodging as she pleaded to find a place to stay.